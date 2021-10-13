Qalculate!
- the ultimate desktop calculator
Qalculate! is a multi-purpose cross-platform desktop calculator. It is simple to use but provides power and versatility normally reserved for complicated math packages, as well as useful tools for everyday needs (such as currency conversion and percent calculation). Features include a large library of customizable functions, unit calculations and conversion, physical constants, symbolic calculations (including integrals and equations), arbitrary precision, uncertainty propagation, interval arithmetic, plotting, and a user-friendly interface (GTK, Qt, and CLI).
Qalculate! is free software, licensed under the GNU Public License v2 (or later).
Latest News
2021-10-13
Qalculate! version 3.21 releasedList of changes:
- Ask (once) for correct interpretation of ambiguous implicit multiplication
- Improved simplification of radical expressions
- Improved Im(), Re(), and arg() functions
- Improved output of complex forms (other than the default rectangular) in exact mode
- Function for drill bit size conversion
- Improved history/result view, and other feature improvements and bug fixes, in the Qt GUI (see the release notes for details)
- Indicate number base of result/expression, in qalc, if not more or less obvious
- Fixes for equations with complex inverse trigonometric and hyperbolic functions with no solution
- Fixes for complex x^(ax)=b
- Fixes for localization on Windows
- Minor bug fixes and feature improvements